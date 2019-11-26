How Gregg met his sports idol

One of the wonderful perks of Gregg’s job was meeting his sports heroes.

Mark Butler, the owner of the Harrisburg Senators and Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, introduced Gregg to his all-time idol. Brooks Robinson was a star Baltimore Oriole when Gregg was growing up in Baltimore.

“I was able to really allow him to get to know his childhood hero Brooks Robinson on a more personal level, and he told me countless times until perhaps even the last time I saw him how much that meant to him. That means a great deal to me today,” Butler said.