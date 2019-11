The entire segment will be posted a half-hour after. Thank you for your patience.

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – A celebration of life service for late abc27 sports director Gregg Mace is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

abc27 will live stream the service at Giant Center in Hershey. Watch in the player above or go to https://www.abc27.com/digital-now-center/.