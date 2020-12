Legendary owner Al Hamilton passed away this week at 91.

The Lancaster-native owned sprint cars for over 40 years, winning hundreds of races. He holds the title of all-time winningest owner in Williams Grove history.

His number 77 car was driven by an impressive list of drivers from Central Pennsylvania including Greg Hodnett, Mitch Smith, Keith Kauffman, Lynn Paxton, Fred Rahmer and more.

Former #77 driver Lance Dewease shares his memories of the 2003 Sprint Car Hall of Fame Inductee.