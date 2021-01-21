Reports: Steelers to sign QB Dwayne Haskins to one-year deal

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – DECEMBER 20: Dwayne Haskins Jr. #7 of the Washington Football Team attempts a pass against the Seattle Seahawks at FedExField on December 20, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Steelers are expected to sign quarterback Dwayne Haskins to a one-year deal, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. The QB was released by the Washington Football Team on Dec. 28.

Steelers and former WFT QB Dwayne Haskins now have officially reached agreement on a one-year contract, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 21, 2021

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Haskins was scheduled to visit with the Steelers on Thursday. Haskins reportedly also visited with the Carolina Panthers.

The Ohio State product was drafted in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. In the 2020 season, Haskins completed 61 percent of his passes, with five touchdowns and seven interceptions. WFT released the QB after he was found in violation of pandemic protocols due to a party without masks. Washington fined him $40,000 and stripped him of his captain title.

“I hope he learns from these experiences,” said WFT head coach Ron Rivera. “Hopefully, they’ll make him stronger and they’ll help him and, hopefully, when he gets his next opportunity, he’ll make the best of it.”

The Steelers only have Ben Roethlisberger and Mason Rudolph under contract for the 2021 season currently. If the reports become official, Haskins would make three quarterbacks in Pittsburgh.