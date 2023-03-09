HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — The 2023 PIAA State Wrestling Tournament has begun at the Giant Center in Hershey. There are 520 wrestlers who qualified for the season-culminating event, 75 wrestlers are from the Midstate.

The results from Thursday’s First Round & Preliminaries are posted below. This article will be updated throughout the weekend to reflect how our Midstate wrestlers performed.

2A Bracket

107

Preliminaries

Newport’s Roman Polcha lost 14-2 major decision to United’s Jacob Sombronski

First Round

Northern Lebanon’s Aaron Seidel won by TF 18-3 at 4:54 over Philipsburg-Osceola’s Caleb Hummel

Trinity’s William Detar wins by fall 14-0 at 3:00 over Montoursville’s Aristotelis Bobotas

114

Preliminaries

Northern Lebanon’s Sam Wolford lost by 3-2 decision to Chestnut Ridge’s Easton Mull

First Round

Susquenita’s Mason McLendon won by TF 16-1 at 5:46 over St. Mary’s Aiden Beimel

121

First Round

West Perry’s Jackson Rush lost by 3-1 decision to Cranberry’s Elijah Brosius

127

Preliminaries

Line Mountain’s Nolan Baumert won by 4-1 decision over Montour’s Anthony Orlandini

First Round

Line Mountain’s Nolan Baumert lost by 7-1 decision to North East’s Cyrus Hurd

Bermudian Spring’s Hayden Yacoviello-Andrus lost by 6-1 decision to Burrell’s Cooper Hornack

133

Preliminaries

Camp Hill’s Noah Doi lost by 7-4 decision to Benton’s Dylan Granahan

First Round

West Perry’s Blain Puchalsky lost by 3-2 decision to Cambridge Springs’ Brody Beck

139

Preliminaries

Littlestown’s Cameron Mingee wins by fall 2-0 at 3:01 over St. Mary’s Ben Reynolds

West Perry’s Tyler Morrison wins by 5-2 decision over Bentworth’s Owen Ivcic

First Round

Juniata’s Taylor Smith lost by 6-1 decision to Norte Dame-GP’s Bryson Vaughn

West Perry’s Tyler Morrison lost by 4-3 decision to Burgettstown’s Joey Sentipal

145

Preliminaries

Biglerville’s Joey Ney won by 10-1 major decision over St. Mary;s Jaden Wehler

First Round

Bishop McDevitt’s Ryan Lawler won by 9-6 decision over Benton’s Chase Burke

Biglerville’s Joey Ney lost by 16-3 major decision to Penn Cambria’s Trent Hoover

152

Preliminaries

Camp Hill’s Kobe Moore lost by 5-4 decision to Kane’s Reece Bechakas

First Round

West Perry’s Nolen Zeigler lost by 4-2 decision to Warrior Run’s Cameron Milheim

160

First Round

Trinity’s Jagger Gray won by 8-3 decision over Carlynton’s Chase Brandebura

West Perry’s Justice Hockenberry-Folk lost by fall 12-1 at 4:07 to Glendale’s Zeke Dubler

172

First Round

Bishop McDevitt’s Lucas Lawler lost by 7-5 decision to Reynold’s Jalen Wagner

189

First Round

Bishop McDevitt’s Jake Gilfoil won by fall 2-0 at 1:02 over fort LeBoeuf’s Ryan Welka

215

Preliminaries

Trinity’s Tucker Paynter won 9-1 major decision over Port Allegany’s Miska Young

First Round

Trinity’s Tucker Paynter lost by 14-2 major decision to Muncy’s Austin Johnson

285

Preliminaries

Upper Dauphin’s Peyton Wentzel won by 3-1 decision over Keystone Oaks’ Christian Flaherty

First Round

Upper Dauphin’s Peyton Wentzel lost by fall 2-0 at 1:10 to Mifflinburg’s Emmanuel Ulrich

Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell won by fall 9-2 at 0:52 over General McLane’s Wilson Spires

Wrestlers to watch

Northern Lebanon’s Aaron Seidel

The undefeated 107-lbs wrestler has stunned the competition in his sophomore season, posting a 44-0 record headed into the PIAA State Wrestling Tournament. As the South Central Champion, Seidel is the top-seeded wrestler at 107 in the PIAA 2A bracket.

Central Dauphin Wrestlers look for redemption

Central Dauphin wrestlers Matt Repos and Ryan Garvick Both fell in the state title match a season ago. Now it’s time for redemption for the pair.

“I hope it happens,” said Repos, who wrestles in the 145-pound weight class. “[Garvick’s] a junior and got one more year but if we both won it this year that would mean everything”

Repos won his 4th district title, becoming the 19th wrestler in PIAA District lll history to ever achieve that feat. Garvick, a junior, is right behind Repos. He’s won the last two district crowns, competing last year at 160 pounds and this year at 152.

Northwestern’s Sierra Chielsa becomes first girl in tournament history

The PIAA has held a state wrestling tournament for 86 years, and 2023 will make history. Northwestern’s Sierra Chielsa is the first girl to qualify for the tournament in Pennsylvania history. The sophomore wrestles in the 107 division in 2A.

Riley Robell looks for back-to-back titles

Bishop McDevitt’s Riley Robell is carrying momentum into states after notching his 100th career pin to win the 2A District III title. Robell is just the second wrestling state champion in school history. The first, Cole Nye, was a two time champion, winning in 2016 and 2017. He knows back to back state titles will cement his legacy.

“That’s kind of like a perfect ending to a very long high school book,” Robell said. “Obviously that’s going to be the end goal for me and after I kind of cement that one down I can turn all of my focuses onto the future and the lifting and everything like that.”

The senior, a standout offensive lineman for the Crusaders football team with the 2022 Mr. PA Football Lineman Award already under his belt, will play football at James Madison next fall. His unique blend of size and strength makes him such a tough match on the mat.

The PIAA State Wrestling Tournament is split up between 2A and 3A. The tournament is held at Giant Center in Hershey from Thursday, March 9 through Saturday, March 1