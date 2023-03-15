LEWISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The PIAA 2023 Swim & Dive Championships are upon us and the Midstate is well represented in both Class 2A and 3A.

Below are the full results from the State Championship Swim & Dive Meet at Bucknell University.

Class 2A Girls

Dive

Anna Petke (Bethlehem Catholic) – 242.50 Maggie Foley (North Catholic)- 235.70 Brianne Dempsey (Dallas) – 232.55 Meghan Scott (Nazareth) – 232.15 Mickie Soroka (Upper Moreland) – 213.95 Taelyn Thomas (West York) – 212.05 Ruby Olliffe (Quaker Valley) – 210.20 Gabby Elk (Hampton) – 209.75

Medley Relay

Mt. Pleasant High School – 1:46.71 Cathedral Prep – 1:48.96 Wyoming Seminary – 1:49.79 Indiana – 1:49.92 Danville – 1:50.22 Blue Moutain – 1:50.48 Schuylkill Valley – 1:50.53 Kiski Area – 1:50.97

200 Free

Lily King (Mt. Pleasant) – 1:46.86 Elise Nardozzi (Northgate) – 1:47.43 Ryleigh Collins (Wyoming Seminary) – 1:52.41 Jillian Strine (Boiling Springs) – 1:53.61 Kiaha McCool (Bellefonte Area) – 1:55.57 Katie Scanlon (Mount Saint Joseph’s Academy) – 1:55.67 Mimi Norris (Allentown CC) – 1:57.95 Paige McKim (Schuylkill Valley) – 1:57.96

200 IM

Ella Menear (Mapletown) – 2:02.13 Kimberley Shannon (Lewisburg) – 2:04.23 Lydia Gonzales (Dallas) – 2:04.25 Lainey Sheets (Hampton) – 2:06.33 Eliza Miller (Kiski Area) – 2:06.57 Kira Schrecongost (Freeport) – 2:07.31 Peyton Scott (Indiana) – 2:08.47 Giona Lavorini (Knoch) – 2:08.51

50 Free

Brenna Ross (Danville) -23.73 Hannah Magdeburg (Blue Mountain) – 23.81 Kiersten O’Connor (Mount Pleasant) – 23.98 Haley Palmer (Cathedral Prep) – 24.02 Katie Reott (Moniteau) – 24.07 Genevieve Cody (Thomas Jefferson) – 24.16 Chloe Moore (York Suburban) – 24.18 Molly Gatesman (Oakland Catholic) – 24.29



100 Fly

Leah Shackley (Bedford) – 51.93 (PIAA Record Katie Jackovic (South Park) – 55.51 Kira Schrecongost (Freeport) – 56.16 Emily Connors (Quaker Valley) – 56.83 Annabell Reck (Bloomsburg) – 57.11 Ashley Mellinger (Manheim Central) – 57.64 Alyssa Kelly (Wyoming Seminary) – 57.75 Grace McBlain (Bonner-Pendergast) – 57.97

200 Free Relays

Mount Pleasant – 1:35.88 (Kiersten O’Connor, Trinity Graft, Sarajo Gardner, Lilly King) Cathedral Prep – 1:39.11 Northgate -1:39.35 Quaker Valley -1:40.03 Blue Mountain – 1:40.07 Slippery Rock -1:40.84 Springfield Township – 1:41.03 Fairview – 1:42.07



100 Free

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

500 Free

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

100 Back

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

100 Breast

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

400 Free Relay

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Class 2A Boys

Dive

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Medley Relay

Cathedral Prep – 1:33.89 (Mitchell Bradford, Matthew Hinman, Aidan Levis, Colin Troutman) North Catholic – 1:34.84 Mount Pleasant – 1:34.89 Northgate – 1:36.46 Indiana – 1:37.24 Bishop McDevitt – 1:37.35 Hampton – 1:37.48 Trinity – 1:38.81

200 Free

Preston Kessler (Indiana) – 1:39.27 Maddoc Watkins (Dallas) – 1:40.29 David Mutter (Mount Pleasant) – 1:40.88 Will Cross (Springfield Township) – 1:41.13

David Schlor (West Allegheny) – 1:41.13 Tie for fourth place Mark Cattron (Sharon) – 1:41.15 Parker Sterlitz (Kiski Area) – 1:41.71 Soren Cooper (Shady Side Academy) -1:42.98

200 IM

Woobie Kupsky (MMI Prep) – 1:49.99 Joseph Gardner (Mount Pleasant) – 1:50.24 Matthew Purcell (Northgate) – 1:50.28 Hugh Harrison (Warren) – 1:50.96 Alex Bauer (Indiana) – 1:51.65 Ben Sheets (Hampton) – 1:51.82 Braelen Mowe (Boiling Springs) – 1:53.38 Mitchell Bradford (Cathedral Prep) – 1:54.78

50 Free

Henry Miller (Southmoreland) – 20.16 (PIAA Record) Noah Powers (Blue Mountain) – 20.42 Lucas Hancock (Bishop McDevitt) – 20.55 Jacob Wade (Susquehannock) – 20.95 Jude Blumhardt (Lower Moreland) – 21.23 Jo Roth (Riverside) – 21.26 Ryan Turner (Riverside) – 21.71 Matheson Bair (Blue Mountain) – 21.91

100 Fly

Henry Miller (Southmoreland) – 48.88 David Mutter (Mount Pleasant) – 49.06 Zhantore Akylbekov (Wyoming Seminary) – 49.15 Aidan Levis (Cathedral Prep) – 50.29 Braelen Mowe (Boiling Springs) – 50.69 Zachary Schuster (Northgate) – 50.95 John Haskins (Bishop McDevitt) – 51.84 Jude Blumhardt (Lower Moreland) – 51.86



200 Free Relays

Bishop McDevitt – 1:24.30 PIAA Record (John Haskins, Isaac Hancock, Rocco Solimeo, Lucas Hancock) Indiana – 1:25.66 Riverside -1:26.40 Kiski Area – 1:27.37 Susquehannock – 1:28.39 Springfield Township – 1:28.47 Cathedral Prep – 1:28.93 Blue Mountain – 1:29.83

100 Free

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

500 Free

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

100 Back

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

100 Breast

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

400 Free Relay

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Class 3A Girls

Dive

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Medley Relay

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

200 Free

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

200 IM

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

50 Free

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

100 Fly

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

200 Free Relays

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

100 Free

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

500 Free

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

100 Back

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

100 Breast

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

400 Free Relay

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Class 3A Boys

Dive

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

Medley Relay

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

200 Free

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

200 IM

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

50 Free

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

100 Fly

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

200 Free Relays

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

100 Free

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

500 Free

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

100 Back

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

100 Breast

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

400 Free Relay

1.

2.

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

The 2023 PIAA State Swim & Dive Championships are held at Bucknell University in Lewsiburg from Wednesday, March 15 through Saturday, March 18.