York, P.A. (WHTM) — Thursday night the York Revolution crossed a major franchise milestone, and they were just the fifth in Atlantic League history to do it.

Sitting on the brink of 999-999, the Revolution captured their 1000th franchise win with a 5-4 win over the Lancaster Barnstormers. While four other teams in Atlantic League history have reached the milestone, the Revolution joined the fold ten years in, when they were founded in 2007.

Revs play by play announcer Darrell Henry has been there on the mic since win number one.

“Honestly it feels like yesterday we were starting,” Henry said. “We had our first home game, the stadium wasn’t totally finished, 2007 was a special time.”

“I know people in Major League Baseball say that the days can be long, but the weeks and months are fast,” Henry said. “We’ve had some great moments, some great players, some great leadership as far as managers over the years.”

“I feel like I have the most fun job,” Henry said. “I just get to sit and watch it and relay the excitement to the fans.”

Henry’s hope is the revolution don’t have to sweat out the race to 2000 wins over 2000 losses.