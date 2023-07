MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Rico Abreu lead all 30 laps at Williams Grove Speedway on Saturday to earn the $20,000 payout in the World of Outlaws Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals.

The California native only faced adversity when David Gravel ended up right behind Abreu with just five laps left. In the end, Abreu took the victory by crossing the line just .563 seconds before Gravel.

The World of Outlaws Champion Racing Oil Summer Nationals were as follows:

1. Rico Abreu

2. David Gravel

3. Brent Marks

4. Spencer Bayston

5. Justin Peck

6. James McFadden

7. Cory Eliason

8. Brad Sweet

9. Donny Schatz

10. Freddie Rahmer

11. Logan Schuchart

12. Giovanni Scelzi

13. Steve Buckwalter

14. Carson Macedo

15. Dylan Norris

16. Sheldon Haudenschild

17. Justin Whittall

18. Chase Dietz

19. Lance Dewease

20. Kyle Moody

21. TJ Stutts

22. Danny Dietrich

23. Brandon Rahmer

24. Lucas Wolfe

25. Robbie Price

26. Devon Borden

27. Bill Rose

DNQ: Sam Hafertepe Jr., Landon Myers, Cameron Smith, Billy Dietrich, Austin Bishop, Noah Gass, Troy Wagaman Jr., Kasey Kahne, Brock Zearfoss