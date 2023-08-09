STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) – Penn State punter Riley Thompson was added to the Ray Guy Award watch list on Wednesday.

The award honors the best collegiate punter.

Thompson transferred to Penn State from Florida Atlantic after posting 61 punts for 2,770 yards at Florida Atlantic last season. Thompson had a long of 71 with 15 punts over 50 yards with an average of 45.4 yards per punt. The Australia native had 26 punts inside the 20 with three touchbacks.

Thompson’s punt average was second in Conference USA and 12th in the nation. The new Nittany Lion was also second in the conference for punts inside the 20 with 26 total.

The 10 semifinalists for the Ray Guy Award will be announced on Nov. 10 with the winner being announced on Nov. 22.