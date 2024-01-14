YORK, P.a. (WHTM) — All weekend long York Suburban hosted Hoops 4 Harmony at York Tech, a three day long high school hoops showcase highlighting some of the best teams around Pennsylvania and beyond over Martin Luther King Jr. weekend.

The action wrapped up Sunday and York Suburban senior Janay Rissmiller stole the show. She needed 23 points to get to 1000 and she did it in the first half against Obama Academy, with a three pointer hitting the milestone. The Trojans won big 64-18.

Over in Spartan Arena J.P. McCaskey took on Woodland Hills and despite battling for four quarters, the Red Tornado fell to the Wolverines 51-47.