CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — The first round of the Girls PIAA State Class 3A Basketball Tournament is in the books. Trinity girls advance to the second round after dominating John Bartram on Tuesday night.

The Shamrocks rolled to the 68-34 victory at home. Trinity will now play IMHOTEP in the second round on Friday.

Full Class 3A First Round Results

Conwell Egan (12-10) defeats York Catholic (12-14) 52-46

Trinity (19-7) defeats John Bartram (6-3) 68-34

River Valley (22-4) defeats Pequea Valley (13-13) 58-31

The Girls PIAA State Class 3A Basketball Tournament runs the next three weeks. The State Championship game is on Saturday, March 26 at 12 p.m. at the GIANT Center in Hershey.