HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Milton Hershey facing Hershey in boys basketball is always a fun rivalry, and Friday night the Spartans and Trojans delivered an instant classic.

Tied at 59 with five seconds left in the game, Milton Hershey’s Adam Rosa shook his defender and knocked down a three pointer at the buzzer to give the Spartans a wild 62-59 win.

Led by Matthew DeDonatis, the Trojans carried a three point lead into the half, but Larry Onabanwo and Malachi Thomas helped chip away and eventually give Milton Hershey a late lead.

DeDonatis hit a turnaround jumper to tie the game back up at 59 with just five seconds remaining, but the final three of Rosa’s game-high 22 points proved to be the most vital in the Spartans’ home win over their rivals.