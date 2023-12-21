LEWISBERRY, Pa. (WHTM) — It is almost time to hit the slopes at one Midstate ski resort.

The Roundtop Mountain Resort in Lewisberry, York County will have its opening day on Friday, December 22.

Opening celebrations will begin at 9 a.m. on Friday with a first chair banner break on the Minute Man Slope.

In addition to the Minuteman Slope, the terrain will also include Fife & Drum, Fanny Hill, and Discovery Area.

There will also be a free “pocket” bacon, coffee, and hot cocoa while supplies last.

Roundtop will also be open all weekend long including on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.

Weather permitting, the ski resort plans to be open during the following hours:

Friday, December 22: 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Saturday, December 23: 8 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Sunday, December 24: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Monday, December 25: 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Whitetail Resort’s first day of the season is December 23.