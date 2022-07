Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — The Harrisburg Mile, organized by the Harrisburg Area YMCA, added a new wrinkle to its race heats on Wednesday.

For the first time, the 41st annual race featured a Champions Against Cancer heat, featuring cancer survivors of all ages. Harrisburg Area YMCA Director of Marketing and Communications Rosie Turner spoke with ABC27’s Jared Phillips during the race to detail the day.