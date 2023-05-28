HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — This year’s Mr. and Miss PA Basketball aren’t coming out of the Midstate, but they could be soon.

Sophomores Owen Schlager (Trinity) and Olivia Jones (Cedar Cliff) earned the Mr. and Miss PA Basketball Most Promising Underclassmen awards on Saturday night in Harrisburg.

Schlager averaged 20.6 points, 4.3 assists, and 3.2 rebounds per game in his sophomore season at point guard for the Shamrocks, who fell a game short of the 3A state championship game to West Catholic this winter.

Jones averaged 15.3 points per game for the Colts, guiding them to a 30-0 record before falling in the 6A state championship game. The sophomore guard was a first-team all-state selection in 6A, and the 6A PA Sportswriters Pennsylvania Player of the Year.

Schlager and Jones weren’t the only Midstate basketball players to take home awards Saturday night. Cumberland Valley’s Jackson Boone and Cedar Cliff’s Sydney Weyant won the Mr. and Miss PA Basketball 3-Star Awards, given to a player who excels on the court, off the court, and in the classroom.

Boone averaged 10.2 points and 9.1 rebounds for the Eagles before a knee injury ended his senior season early in January. The Hershey Tournament MVP and a 2023 Mid-Penn Commonwealth Honorable mention, Boone is headed to Shippensburg to play basketball. Boone is in the National Honor Society, an Honor Roll member, Patriots Club member, a Special Olympics volunteer, youth basketball and baseball camp coach, and earned the Raider Success Academic Scholarship.

Weyant averaged 8.4 points per game for the Colts in their run to the state championship this past season. The Cedar Cliff senior is headed to Suquehanna University to play basketball and a 2023 Mid-Penn Keystone 1st teamer. Weyant was nominated for the Top 300 Player Miss Pennsylvania Basketball by Sports Recruiters and Mr./Miss PA Basketball, named to the 2023 All-Sentinel 1st team and 2023 PennLive Big 15 Girls Basketball All-Star team.

Weyant was also awarded as the only female scholar athlete from Cedar Cliff to the WSHOF Pennsylvania Sports Hall of Fame. She was also a scholar athlete nominee for academic and athletic excellence, and awarded the E. Jerry Brooks PIAA District III Academic and Athletics Excellence Award.