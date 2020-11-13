School board cancels Cedar Bowl football game due to rising COVID-19 cases in Lebanon County

LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – The Lebanon County School Board announced Friday that the annual Cedar Bowl high school football game has been canceled due to COVID-19.
School Board Superintendent Arthur Abrom said on Twitter Friday that due to the rise of cases in Lebanon County, the game has been canceled out of an abundance of caution for the safety of student-athletes, coaches, and spectators.
The Lebanon Cedars were set to face off against the Cedar Crest Falcons in this year’s Cedar Bowl.
