READING, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Senators defeated the Reading Fightin Phils 9-5 on Thursday night to increase their undefeated series lead.

It was 5-2 in favor of the Fightin Phils heading into the ninth inning when Harrisburg flipped the script with seven two-out runs. At the beginning of the inning, two Senators made their way to second and third base, but the next two hitters each got out.

Donovan Casey stepped up to the plate and racked up a full count before walking, loading the bases. Frankie Tostado followed this up with a single, scoring two Senators in the process.

The Senators were still down by one run, but not for long. With three consecutive two-out hits and eventually their seven two-out runs, Harrisburg came back in dramatic fashion to keep Reading winless in the series.

The seven-run inning was a season-high for the Senators along with the 15 hits.

Tyler Beck was awarded the win on the hill for shutting out Reading in the eighth inning. Pitcher Alemao Hernandez started Harrisburg off and allowed four runs from seven hits across his five innings. In total, Hernandez struck out five of the 25 batters he faced.

At bat, all nine of the Senators scored a run and had at least one hit.

Blake Rutherford went 4-for-5, scoring one run and Jackson Cluff had three hits, including two doubles. Donovan Casey put up two hits while driving in and scoring one run.

Following the 9-5 victory, Harrisburg leads the series 3-0.

The series continues tonight when the Senators take on Reading at 6:45 p.m. for their fourth game of the six-game series.