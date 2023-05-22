HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – In a back-and-forth showdown the Harrisburg Senators rallied after going down twice to defeat the Erie SeaWolves 8-6 Sunday at FNB Field.

The bats were hot for the Senators, who stacked up 14 hits, the most they have seen all season, in just two innings of scoring.

The Senators were down 2-0 entering the bottom of the third after a SeaWolves double, but they quickly rebounded with three runs to take the lead. The fifth brought the SeaWolves back to the forefront following a fielding error and a single, giving Erie a one-run advantage.

Frankie Tostado changed the course of the game with a homer off a fly ball to right field, scoring Drew Millas and giving the lead back to the Senators. Harrisburg never looked back and kept the SeaWolves at bay 8-6. The home run was Tostado’s fourth of the season.

On the mound for the Senators, Mitchell Parker earned the win, pitching five innings and allowing just two earned runs. Malvin Pena, Garvin Alston each got action on the mound as well.

It was a true full team effort with every player having at least one hit and five contributing two in the win. Robert Hassell III, Blake Rutherford, Brady Lindsley, and Jose Sanchez all doubled for the Senators.

The Senators were hitting .212 entering the series against the SeaWolves, and finished hitting .225.

The Senators are currently third in the Eastern League Southwest behind Erie. Harrisburg ended their 12-home-game stretch 8-4 and are 19-19 heading into its matchup against the Reading Fightin Phils on Tuesday at 11 a.m.