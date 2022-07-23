Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — The Senators returned to action Friday night following the All Star break with the Altoona Curve in town for a weekend series, and Harrisburg used the long ball to their advantage to open the series on a high note.

Omar Meregildo and Wilson Garcia both hit home runs for the Sens to help snap a five game losing streak, as Harrisburg came away with a 7-5 win. Ronald Herrera went six innings on the mound for the Senators, picking up the win while allowing just two runs on four hits and striking out six. The Senators and Curve are back in action Saturday night at 6 p.m. for Gregg Mace Bobblehead night.