HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Harrisburg Senators concluded their six-game series against Bowie on Tuesday, earning the series win 4-2.

The Senators fell in the first game on May 30, 3-2 to put them on a four-game losing streak.

They fought back on Wednesday to earn a 3-1 win thanks to Jackson Cluff who scored all three runners, first with a sacrifice fly and later in the eighth with a triple that scored two.

Harrisburg was able to start a win streak with three home runs in the third game of the series. Frankie Tostado, José Sánchez and James Wood each hit a homer in the 6-5 effort.

The Senators were unable to keep the momentum going in the fourth game, falling by just one run 3-2 to the Baysoxs on Friday. John Rhodes and Heston Kjerstad of Bowie hit home runs to beat out Harrisburg.

The final two games of the series electrified the Senators, who took Saturday’s game 13-4 and followed it up with a big 14-10 win on Sunday.

The Senators are now third in the Eastern League Southwest.

Harrisburg (26-24) returns home Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. to start a six-game series against the New Hampshire Fishing Cats (26-24). The game is the start of a 12-game home stretch for the Senators.

Fans in attendance tomorrow have the opportunity to participate in the 1K Beer Run.