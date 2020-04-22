Senior Night: McDevitt’s Josh Beeghley

Skip to content
ABC27
Harrisburg
41°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Coronavirus
Local
Harrisburg
Carlisle/West Shore
Lancaster
Lebanon
York
Pennsylvania
US/World
Coronavirus en Español
Consumer
Traffic
Opioid Crisis
This Week in Pennsylvania
Washington Bureau
Only on abc27.com
Cool Car Auto Reviews
Top Stories
Drug developed at Hershey biotech company now used to treat COVID-19 overseas
Video
abc27 News+ nightside coronavirus update 4/21
Video
Trump tells Chevron to “wind down” oil fields in Venezuela
Harrisburg School District assisting kids learning at home
Video
Weather
Forecast
Future Radar
Interactive Radar
Local Radar
River Levels
Text Alerts
Weather Almanac
Weather Cameras
WeatherNet
Investigators
Investigations
Neighborhood Alert
Restaurant Report
Top Stories
Impatient woman allegedly spits on grocery store employee
Video
Top Stories
“This isn’t right”, local dealers closed while large corporations still sell cars
Video
Top Stories
“I do not feel safe” says Cumberland County Prison inmate
Video
Change in leadership at Lebanon VA temporary
Video
Veteran reacts to abc27 Lebanon VA investigation
Video
Lebanon VA clinics operating on “limited service” status
Video
Sports
Local Sports
National Sports
Big Race – Daytona
Esports
Japan 2020
Nittany Nation
Top Stories
Williams Grove to be featured on iRacing
Video
Top Stories
Ravens Lamar Jackson wants to win in 2020
Video
Top Stories
Senior Night: Upper Dauphin’s Sam Kerwin
Video
Ravens turn attention to defense in NFL Draft
Video
Steelers focus on second round options
Video
Eagles look for help on offense
Video
abc27 News+
Digital Now
Live Newscasts
Watch Videos
Health
Buddy Check 27
Penn State Health Webchats
UPMC Pinnacle Webchats
What’s Going Around
Top Stories
Drug developed at Hershey biotech company now used to treat COVID-19 overseas
Video
Top Stories
‘COVID toes’: Puzzling condition a possible coronavirus symptom in young people
Video
Top Stories
Virus outbreak in Ohio prisons highlights risk at US lockups
UPMC adding more procedures postponed from COVID-19
Video
Federal judge: Oklahoma abortion ban can’t be enforced
1,296 new positive COVID-19 cases in Pa. 34,528 total, 1,564 deaths to date
Video
Community
Honoring Healthcare Heroes
abc27 University
Honoring Class of 2020
Brighten Your Day
At Home in Central PA
Community Calendar
Employer Spotlight
Gas Prices
Heart of the Midstate
Holiday Vacations
Hometown Hero
Horoscopes
Job Fair
Karns Meal Deals
Lottery
Mommy Minute
Mr Food
Pledge of Allegiance
Something Good
Val’s Kids
We Salute You
We’re Open
Good Day PA
Author Spotlight
Beyond The Forecast with Dan
Studio Sessions
WealthKare
Whitaker Center Science
Be a Guest
About Us
Advertise With Us
Digital Advertising
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Jobs at ABC27
Meet the Team
Report It
TV Schedule
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
ABC27 News at 11
Senior Night: McDevitt’s Josh Beeghley
Local Sports
by:
Allie Berube
Posted:
Apr 21, 2020 / 09:37 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Apr 21, 2020 / 09:37 PM EDT
Don't Miss
Share news tips, photos
Download Our Apps
Sign up for text alerts