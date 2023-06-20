HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Capital Area Chapter of the PA Sports Hall of Fame inducted seven new members Saturday. The inductees are as follows:

Stephen Cover – Susquehanna Township letterman & PIAA officiant

Cover lettered in baseball and basketball while at Susquehanna Township and continued his love of sports after school by officiating PIAA basketball for 47 years. The dual athlete also umpired baseball for 45 years. Cover had his hand in other sports roles as well as a Mid-Pen assigner for three years, the Colonial Country Club Golf Champion of 2011 and he ran the NYC Marathon in 1985 and 1992.

Jay Feaster – Former Hershey Bears General Manager

Feaster served his role at the Bears from 1990-1998 before he joined the Tampa Bay Lightning as an Assistant GM in 1998. Feaster was promoted to General Manager from 2002-2008. Part of his successful NHL career included winning the Stanley Cup in 2004 and being named NHL Executive of the Year. In 2010, Feaster became the general manager of the Calgary Flames from 2010-2013 and later rejoined the Lightning as the Executive Director of Community Hockey Development.

Chris Franklin – Former Susquehanna Township basketball player & Harlem Globetrotter

Franklin was named to the Patriot News Big 15 during his time on the basketball team with Susquehanna Township. Franklin continued his career at Lock Haven University and finished second all-time in assists and was in the top ten in the U.S. for assists and steals in the 1992-1993 and 1995-1996 seasons. Franklin won the Nike “Best Ball-Handler in the World” competition in 2001. Known as “Handles” Franklin played 16 years with the Harlem Globetrotters before becoming their head coach.

Jordan Hill – Former Steel-High, Penn State & NFL player

Hill helped Steel-High win back-to-back State Championships in 2007 and 2008, being named the All-State D-Line in 2008 and the “Class-A State Player of the Year”. Hill started for three years at Penn State, earning 1st team All Big Ten and Captain in 2012. In 2013, Hill was chosen 87th overall in the NFL Draft. Hill played for five years in the NFL with Seattle, Detroit, Jacksonville and Washington.

Kenneth Kulina – Three-sport athlete letterman at Lower Dauphin

Kulina lettered in football, basketball and baseball at Lower Dauphin, going All-Conference in all three sports. Kulina was chosen for the Big 11 First Team in baseball. At South Georgia College Kulina pitched from 1985-1987 before joining Jacksonville University from 1987-1989. At Jacksonville, Kulina was an All Sun Belt Conference 1st Team Pitcher. Later, he was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays and served as the head coach of Lower Dauphin baseball. His coaching record was 381-145 and he was twice a state runner-up.

George L. Long – Former Wiconisco High School (Upper Dauphin Co.) basketball player

Long was a two-time Upper Dauphin league scoring leader, reaching the top in the 1962-1963 and 1963-1964 seasons. In the ’63-’64 season Long was the PA State Scoring Leader. Long had a record-breaking game over Mahoney Joint High School where he scored 70 points. Long received 25 college offers, but opted to stay home to support his family.

David Sullivan – Former Steelton-Highspire High School football player

Sullivan played for Steelton-Highspire from 1968-1972. Sullivan attended college at the University of Virginia from 1968-1972 where he made the First Team ACC. In his senior year, Sullivan had 51 catches for 662 yards and 7 touchdowns for a school record. Sullivan spent two years in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns from 1973-1974 where he started three games and had five receptions for 92 yards.