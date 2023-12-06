HERSHEY, P.a. (WHTM) — Trinity basketball was on the cusp of the 3A state championship game last season, but a loaded Shamrocks team fell just short to West Catholic.

The Rocks reload this season with a lot of new faces, but showed Wednesday night they should once again be a 3A power. Visiting 5A Milton Hershey, Trinity dug themselves a 17-2 hole out of the gate on the road. Larry Kostelac’s guys didn’t panic. They clawed back to take a 30-27 lead at the half on their way to a 72-60 win to improve to 3-0 on the season.