CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Cedar Cliff boys and girls basketball hosted Mifflin County in a double header Thursday night in a makeup from Dec. 23, and it was a good night all around for the Colts.

After the girls handled the Huskies 60-19 in the opening game, the boys got off to a similarly hot start from deep, leading 37-11 at the half on their way to a 64-44 win and a clean sweep at home for Cedar Cliff. Sam Grube led the way for the Colts with 21 points, while Aiden Cada chipped in 16 in the win.