Lititz, P.A. (WHTM) — The District III playoffs are heating up, and Saturday featured all four 4A girls soccer quarterfinals, including a great game in Lititz between three seed Warwick and six seed Cumberland Valley.

The Warriors and Eagles were scoreless into the second half until Autumn Horst gathered a deflected shot and buried it for the game’s first goal to give Warwick a 1-0 lead. The Eagles quickly responded. Alexandra Dreihaup delivered a perfect ball upper 90 from a tough angle for the equalizer.

It looked like these two were staring at overtime, but in the final minutes of the second half the Warriors were awarded a corner kick and off a bouncing header Olivia Shertzer volleyed in the game-winning goal to send Warwick to the district semifinals with a 2-1 win.