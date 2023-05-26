SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Shippensburg University swim team announced Friday that eight more athletes are set to join the team in the fall.

This second round of recruits joins the six early signings announced in January to bring the total of new Raiders to 14.

“This is a group that is going to be a very valuable addition to the Shippensburg University community in many ways,” said head men’s and women’s swimming coach Tim Verge. “I think there is a lot of talent with these individuals, and added to the outstanding group of returners we have, I can’t wait to get going.”

All of the new additions boast personal-best times that exceed the qualifying requirements for the PSAC Championships.

“This has been a very exciting recruiting year for SHIP Swimming,” Verge said. “I was thrilled with the group of student-athletes we had commit in the fall, and to have another round with the level of folks we did this spring is just tremendous.”

This list of new signees is as follows:

Women

Jazz Barry – Montgomery College

Mackenzie Beerman – Freshman from Governor Mifflin High School

Brea Fennick – Freshman from Oil City Senior High School

Makennah Fickett – Sophomore from University of Delaware

Men

Mason Koeth – Freshman from Wiesbaden High School in Germany

Connor Ludwig – Freshman from Conestoga Valley High School

Cooper Mercer – Freshman from Battlefield High School in Gainsville, Virginia

Luke Roettger – Freshman from Hempfield High School

Each new swimmer comes with their own set of accolades. On the women’s side, Barry set a school record for the 100-yard breaststroke, Fennick qualified for the state meet in two relays this past season, and Fickett qualified for three events at the 2023 Colonial Athletic Association (CAA) Championships at Delaware.

Beerman’s career best include 57.77 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle, 2:02.50 in the 200-yard freestyle and 5:29.64 in the 500-yard freestyle.

For the men, Koeth is a 10-time European Forces Swim League (EFSL) record holder, Ludwig completed high school as a four-time Lancaster-Lebanon League Championships qualifier, Mercer finished his high school career as a 10-time Virginia State Championships qualifier and Roettger is a four-time Lancaster-Lebanon League all-conference honoree.