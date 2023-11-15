SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Five of Shippensburg University’s football players were named All-PSAC on Wednesday.

Defensive lineman Jacoby Sherard from Lawrenceville, New Jersey and placekicker Jaxson Montross from Tunkhannock, Pennsylvania earned First-Team All-PSAC.

Sherard finished top eight in the PSAC in quarterback sacks with seven and was second on the Raiders in tackles for loss with 10. Montross had 11 made field goals to tie for second in the conference and was named the PSAC East Special Teams Athlete of the Week on Sept. 30.

Wide receiver Redd Douglas from Youngstown, Ohio, defensive back Isaiah Gilmore from West Lawn, Pennsylvania, and defensive back Nasir Greer from Upper Darby, Pennslyvania were honored as Second-Team All-PSAC members.

Douglas had 37 receptions for 550 yards and three touchdowns this season. Gilmore tied for third in tackles with 52 amongst his teammates and led the team with 34 solo stops. Greer finished tied for second in the conference with eight pass breakups.

Sherard and Douglas are repeat All-PSAC members; Sherard was on the Second Team in 2021 and Douglass was on the East Second Team last season.