NEWVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Friday night featured a good Mid Penn Colonial matchup out at Big Spring with the Bulldogs hosting Shippensburg, but the Greyhounds came out on top in the battle of the big dogs.

Shippensburg carried a slim 17-15 lead into the half, but began to pull away in the third and fourth for a 46-37 win on the road at Big Spring. Cole Trn led the way for the Greyhounds with a game-high 18 points, including a pair of big three pointers in the second quarter that helped give Ship the lead.