SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Josh Herbster of Shippensburg received the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference (PSAC) Top 10 award for the spring.

The graduate student from Mechanicsburg earned his master’s in biology in May, graduating with a 3.92 GPA.

In order to even be a candidate for the award, student-athletes have to keep a 3.50 GPA or higher as well as be a starter or key reserve with an athletic program. Each season, fall, winter, and spring, five men and five women are chosen for the honor.

Herbster wrapped up his career by earning All-American First Team honors in the hammer throw at the 2023 NCAA Division II Outdoor Track & Field Championships. In his first time in the competition, Herbster placed seventh, tying the Shippensburg University record and becoming just the second Raider to become an All-American in the hammer throw.

The All-American finished as a 12-time PSAC Championships place-winner.

Shippensburg now has had 76 PSAC Top 10 awards, tying them for the most in the conference with Slippery Rock.