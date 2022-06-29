Shippensburg basketball’s all-time leading scorer, Dustin Sleva, has been named to the Golden State Warriors Summer League roster.

SAN FRANCISCO, Ca (WHTM) — Former Shippensburg basketball standout, Dustin Sleva, has been signed to the Golden State Warriors Summer League roster, the team announced on Tuesday afternoon.

Sleva, a 6’8″ forward, will only be playing in the California Classic on Jul. 2-5 at the Chase Center, featuring the Warriors, Miami Heat, Los Angeles Lakers and Sacramento Kings.

The all-time leading scorer (2,071) in Shippensburg history (2,071) and all-time leading rebounder (1,140) in Shippensburg history has most recently been playing for Betclic Elite in Paris.

Sleva will join likes young Golden State stars like Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody and 2022 first-round pick Patrick Baldwin Jr. in California for the event.