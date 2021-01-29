Shippensburg’s Rumbaugh and Millersburg’s Bingaman join 1,000 point club

It’s been a season of milestones for many great high school basketball scorers.

Two more offensive juggernauts joined an elite club when Shippensburg’s Tori Rumbaugh and Millersburg’s Christian Bingaman each surpassed the 1,000 career point mark for their respective schools.

Rumbaugh saw her accomplishment come in a tight 61 to 57 win over Cedar Cliff.

While Bingaman fell short even while reaching his milestone in a loss to Upper Dauphin.

Both have reached individual goals, but they each continue have their eyes set on the ultimate team goal when the postseason rolls around.