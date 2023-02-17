MECHANICSBURG, Pa (WHTM) — The top two teams in the Mid Penn squared off in boys basketball Thursday night with the conference title on the line, and it was a Penn State commit who shined in a dominant win.

Braeden Shrewsberry, son of Penn State Men’s Basketball head coach Micah and PSU basketball commit, came out of the gate red hot with five first quarter three pointers, tallying 17 points in the first eight minutes.

State College jumped out to a 12 point lead over Trinity after one and didn’t look back in a comfortable 66-40 win, capturing the Mid Penn boys basketball title.

Next up for State College is the District Six 6A title game against Altoona Friday February 24 at 7:30, while Trinity awaits the winner of Oley Valley and Brandywine Heights in the District III 3A semifinals Thursday, February 23 at 7 p.m. at Trinity.