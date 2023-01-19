MYERSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — Lampeter-Strasburg visited ELCO Thursday night in a good Lancaster Lebanon League matchup as the Pioneers looked to continue their strong start to conference play.

Thanks in large part to Chase Smucker and Dean Herr, the Pioneers did exactly that as they pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 51-36 win. Smucker and Herr led L-S with 15 and 14 points, respectively, while ELCO’s Dallas George had a game-high 16 in the loss.

With the win, Lampeter-Strasburg improved to 12-3 overall and 4-1 in conference.