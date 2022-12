Carlisle, P.A. (WHTM) — Carlisle got their annual Carlisle Classic underway Friday night, with the Thundering Herd taking on Mechanicsburg in the night cap.

The Wildcats gave the host team a good run, keeping things close through three quarters, but led by Jeremiah Snyder, the Thundering Herd pulled away in the fourth quarter for a 59-49 win. Carlisle will face Hempfield Saturday in the Carlisle Classic final at 3:30 p.m.