(WHTM) — The PIAA State Softball tournament field is set as multiple teams from Central Pennsylvania begin their journey to a title. The first round begins on Mon. June 6 and the tournament will conclude with the championships on Thurs. June 16 and Fri. June 17.

Below are the schedules and results for the Midstate teams in Class 1A through 6A.

Class 6A

First Round

North Penn def. Whitehall 5-0

Williamsport def. Haverford 7-1

Spring-Ford def. St. Hubert’s 11-0 (6 innings)

Penn Manor def. Garnet Valley 9-0

Pennsbury def. Manheim Township 10-2

North Allegheny def. Mifflin County 6-4

Quakertown def. Northampton 2-0

Seneca Valley def. Central Dauphin 8-2

Class 5A

First Round

Lampeter-Strasburg def. W.C. Rustin 12-7

Pittston Area def. South Western 13-0

Cardinal O’Hara vs. Oxford

Exeter Twp. def. Upper Perkiomen 5-3

Southern Lehigh def. Shippensburg 5-2

Penn-Trafford def. Twin Valley 3-1

Armstrong def. Chartiers Valley 13-6

Central Mountain HS def. North Hills 1-0

Class 4A

First Round

Bethleham Catholic def. Archbishop Ryan 10-5

Villa Joseph Marie def. Science Leadership 11-0

Archbishop Wood def. Big Spring 5-2

Shamokin vs. Tunkhannock

Hamburg def. Elizabeth Forward 5-4

Clearfield def. Franklin 4-3

Beaver Area def. Fleetwood 3-2

Burrell def. Villa Maria 6-0

Class 3A

First Round

Kutztown vs. Neumann-Goretti

Palisades vs. Lewisburg

Susquenita def. Mid Valley 6-5

Palmerton def. Philadelphia Academy 13-2

Avonworth HS def. Westmont Hilltop 6-3

Karns City def. Harbor Creek 7-2

Bald Eagle Area def. Southmoreland 4-1

Corry vs. Deer Lake

Class 2A

First Round

South Williamsport def. Elk Lake 8-7

Claysburg-Kimmel def. Upper Dauphin 9-0

Southern Huntingdon vs. Fairfield

Conwell-Egan def. Williams Valley 10-4

Johnsonburg def. Muncy 3-1

Neshannock def. Our Lady Sacred Heart 6-0

Everett vs. Frazier

Reynolds vs. Laurel

Class 1A

First Round

Montgomery def. Tri Valley 1-0 (9 innings)

Faith Christian Academy def. Halifax 2-1 (8 innings)

Old Forge def. Cowanesque Valley 2-1

Myersdale vs. Glendale

Union def. Shade 4-3

Saegertown def. Elk County Catholic 6-0

West Greene def. Conemaugh Valley 9-8

DuBois Central Catholic def. Greensburg Central Catholic 4-2

