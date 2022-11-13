QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Undefeated Solanco is moving on to the District lll Class 5A semifinals after the Golden Mules defeated Shippensburg 42-35.

Solanco (11-0) was rolling early, taking a 28-0 lead at one point in the second quarter and a 21-point lead into the locker room at halftime. Even after trailing 35-7 in the third quarter, Shippensburg stormed back late in the game to make it close, but the deficit was too hard to overcome.

The Golden Mules will now host No. 12 Cocalico in the district semifinals for a chance to punch their ticket to the championship game.