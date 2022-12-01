QUARRYVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — Ebbs and flow are common in high school sports. Some years programs are riding high, other years it’s tough to grind out wins. Only a few programs ever maintain lasting dominance in a sport.

Solanco girls basketball has ridden that rollercoaster the past few years. The Golden Mules won back to back section championships in the Lancaster-Lebanon League in 2019 and 2020, but last year had a hard time finding their groove, finishing with a 3-18 record.

“We want to get back to that. We just have to have trust in one another and have trust in our coaching staff and listen whenever they are there to help us out,” said Solanco senior forward Frances Northern.”

“It would just be amazing,” said Golden Mules senior guard Arianna Seiberlich on what it would mean to win another section title. “To have out family together and really put that together because we all went through the struggle. Like, freshman year until now, we’ve been through that tough spot. So to bring it back around, it would be amazing.”

Solanco begins their season Friday on the road against Twin Valley at 7:30 p.m.