HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — How many free throws do you think you could hit in 12 hours? Special Olympics Pennsylvania is banking on 2,400.

SOPA held their annual Nothing But Net event at Cavoli Barn in Harrisburg, encouraging members of the community to join their special Olympic athletes in knocking down 2,400 free throws in 12 hours to help raise money for the special Olympics to be able to provide sports programs for their athletes.

Harlem Globetrotters head coach and Harrisburg native Chris “Handles” Franklin was in attendance and spoke about the impact of these kinds of events.

“Well I think it’s inspiring,” Franklin said. “I come here to try and inspire and I leave inspired. The Special Olympics, you know they service people from eight to 80 and all abilities, so to be able to help out their cause and see the smiles on faces is just a great feeling.”

The Nothing But Net event was originally started by Debbie Antonelli in South Carolina, but has now spread to seven states.