(WHTM) – This weekend marks home openers for the Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, and Pittsburgh Pirates this Friday, April 7.

abc27 has compiled a list of sporting events you can attend this weekend.

Major League Baseball (MLB):

  • Philadelphia Phillies Vs. Cincinnati Reds
    • April 8 (4:05 p.m.) and April 9 (1:05 p.m.)
  • Pittsburgh Pirates Vs. Chicago White Sox
    • April 8 (6:35 p.m.) and April 9 (1:35 p.m.)
  • Baltimore Orioles Vs. New York Yankees
    • April 8 (7:05 p.m.) and April 9 (1:35 p.m.)

National Hockey League (NHL):

  • Washington Capitals Vs. Florida Panthers
    • April 8 (7 p.m.)
  • Philadelphia Flyers Vs. Boston Bruins
    • April 9 (6 p.m.)

National Basketball League (NBA):

  • Washington Wizards Vs. Houston Rockets
    • April 9 (1 p.m.)

Major League Soccer (MLS):

  • Philadelphia Union Vs. FC Cincinnati
    • April 8 (7:30 p.m.)

American Hockey League (AHL):

  • Hershey Bears Vs. Charlotte Checkers
    • April 8 (7 p.m.)
  • Lehigh Valley Phantoms Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
    • April 8 (7:05 p.m.)

Minor League Baseball (MiLB):

  • Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs Vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
    • April 8 (Double header)
      • Game 1: 12:35 p.m.
      • Game 2: 5:35 p.m.
  • Altoona Curve Vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats
    • April 8 (1 p.m.)

Penn State Athletics:

  • Baseball
    • Penn State Vs. Delaware St.
      • April 8 (2 p.m.)
  • Men’s Lacrosse
    • Penn State Vs. Johns Hopkins
      • April 8 (7 p.m.)
  • Women’s Tennis
    • Penn State Vs. Nebraska
      • April 9 (11 a.m.)