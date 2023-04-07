(WHTM) – This weekend marks home openers for the Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, and Pittsburgh Pirates this Friday, April 7.
abc27 has compiled a list of sporting events you can attend this weekend.
Major League Baseball (MLB):
- Philadelphia Phillies Vs. Cincinnati Reds
- April 8 (4:05 p.m.) and April 9 (1:05 p.m.)
- Pittsburgh Pirates Vs. Chicago White Sox
- April 8 (6:35 p.m.) and April 9 (1:35 p.m.)
- Baltimore Orioles Vs. New York Yankees
- April 8 (7:05 p.m.) and April 9 (1:35 p.m.)
National Hockey League (NHL):
- Washington Capitals Vs. Florida Panthers
- April 8 (7 p.m.)
- Philadelphia Flyers Vs. Boston Bruins
- April 9 (6 p.m.)
National Basketball League (NBA):
- Washington Wizards Vs. Houston Rockets
- April 9 (1 p.m.)
Major League Soccer (MLS):
- Philadelphia Union Vs. FC Cincinnati
- April 8 (7:30 p.m.)
American Hockey League (AHL):
- Hershey Bears Vs. Charlotte Checkers
- April 8 (7 p.m.)
- Lehigh Valley Phantoms Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds
- April 8 (7:05 p.m.)
Minor League Baseball (MiLB):
- Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs Vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- April 8 (Double header)
- Game 1: 12:35 p.m.
- Game 2: 5:35 p.m.
- April 8 (Double header)
- Altoona Curve Vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats
- April 8 (1 p.m.)
Penn State Athletics:
- Baseball
- Penn State Vs. Delaware St.
- April 8 (2 p.m.)
- Men’s Lacrosse
- Penn State Vs. Johns Hopkins
- April 8 (7 p.m.)
- Women’s Tennis
- Penn State Vs. Nebraska
- April 9 (11 a.m.)
