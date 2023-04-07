(WHTM) – This weekend marks home openers for the Philadelphia Phillies, Baltimore Orioles, and Pittsburgh Pirates this Friday, April 7.

abc27 has compiled a list of sporting events you can attend this weekend.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Major League Baseball (MLB):

Philadelphia Phillies Vs. Cincinnati Reds April 8 (4:05 p.m.) and April 9 (1:05 p.m.)



Pittsburgh Pirates Vs. Chicago White Sox April 8 (6:35 p.m.) and April 9 (1:35 p.m.)



Baltimore Orioles Vs. New York Yankees April 8 (7:05 p.m.) and April 9 (1:35 p.m.)



National Hockey League (NHL):

Washington Capitals Vs. Florida Panthers April 8 (7 p.m.)



Philadelphia Flyers Vs. Boston Bruins April 9 (6 p.m.)



National Basketball League (NBA):

Washington Wizards Vs. Houston Rockets April 9 (1 p.m.)



Major League Soccer (MLS):

Philadelphia Union Vs. FC Cincinnati April 8 (7:30 p.m.)



American Hockey League (AHL):

Hershey Bears Vs. Charlotte Checkers April 8 (7 p.m.)



Lehigh Valley Phantoms Vs. Springfield Thunderbirds April 8 (7:05 p.m.)



Minor League Baseball (MiLB):

Lehigh Valley Iron Pigs Vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders April 8 (Double header) Game 1: 12:35 p.m. Game 2: 5:35 p.m.



Altoona Curve Vs. New Hampshire Fisher Cats April 8 (1 p.m.)



Penn State Athletics:

Baseball Penn State Vs. Delaware St. April 8 (2 p.m.)



Men’s Lacrosse Penn State Vs. Johns Hopkins April 8 (7 p.m.)

