PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – This weekend marks the beginning of April and what better way to start the month but to attend a sporting event.

Pennsylvania plays host to multiple sports leagues, so here are some games you can attend this weekend across the Commonwealth.

Minor League Baseball (MiLB)

  • Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Opening day of MiLB)
    • Hosting the Buffalo Bison on Saturday, April 1 (4:05 p.m.) and Sunday, April 2 (1:05 p.m.)

American Hockey League (AHL)

  • Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
    • Hosting the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, April 1 (6:05 p.m.)
  • Lehigh Valley Phantoms
    • Hosting the Hartford Wolfpack on Saturday, April 1 (6:05 p.m.)

National Hockey League (NHL)

  • Pittsburgh Penguins
    • Hosting the Boston Bruins on Saturday, April 1 (3 p.m)
    • Hosting the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, April 2 (6 p.m.)
  • Philadelphia Flyers
    • Hosting the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, April 1 (7 p.m.)

Penn State University Baseball

  • Hosting Indiana University on Saturday, April 1 (2 p.m.) and Sunday, April 2 (1 p.m.)

Penn State University Men’s Lacrosse

  • Hosting Ohio State University on Sunday, April 2 (12 p.m.)

Penn State University Women’s Lacrosse

  • Hosting Cornell University on Sunday, April 2 (3 p.m.)

Penn State University Men’s Tennis

  • Hosting University of Nebraska on Sunday, April 2 (12 p.m.)