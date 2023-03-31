PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – This weekend marks the beginning of April and what better way to start the month but to attend a sporting event.
Pennsylvania plays host to multiple sports leagues, so here are some games you can attend this weekend across the Commonwealth.
Minor League Baseball (MiLB)
- Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Opening day of MiLB)
- Hosting the Buffalo Bison on Saturday, April 1 (4:05 p.m.) and Sunday, April 2 (1:05 p.m.)
American Hockey League (AHL)
- Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Hosting the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, April 1 (6:05 p.m.)
- Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Hosting the Hartford Wolfpack on Saturday, April 1 (6:05 p.m.)
National Hockey League (NHL)
- Pittsburgh Penguins
- Hosting the Boston Bruins on Saturday, April 1 (3 p.m)
- Hosting the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, April 2 (6 p.m.)
- Philadelphia Flyers
- Hosting the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, April 1 (7 p.m.)
Penn State University Baseball
- Hosting Indiana University on Saturday, April 1 (2 p.m.) and Sunday, April 2 (1 p.m.)
Penn State University Men’s Lacrosse
- Hosting Ohio State University on Sunday, April 2 (12 p.m.)
Penn State University Women’s Lacrosse
- Hosting Cornell University on Sunday, April 2 (3 p.m.)
Penn State University Men’s Tennis
- Hosting University of Nebraska on Sunday, April 2 (12 p.m.)