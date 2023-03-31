PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) – This weekend marks the beginning of April and what better way to start the month but to attend a sporting event.

Pennsylvania plays host to multiple sports leagues, so here are some games you can attend this weekend across the Commonwealth.

Minor League Baseball (MiLB)

Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (Opening day of MiLB) Hosting the Buffalo Bison on Saturday, April 1 (4:05 p.m.) and Sunday, April 2 (1:05 p.m.)



American Hockey League (AHL)

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Hosting the Syracuse Crunch on Saturday, April 1 (6:05 p.m.)

Lehigh Valley Phantoms Hosting the Hartford Wolfpack on Saturday, April 1 (6:05 p.m.)



National Hockey League (NHL)

Pittsburgh Penguins Hosting the Boston Bruins on Saturday, April 1 (3 p.m) Hosting the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday, April 2 (6 p.m.)

Philadelphia Flyers Hosting the Buffalo Sabres on Saturday, April 1 (7 p.m.)



Penn State University Baseball

Hosting Indiana University on Saturday, April 1 (2 p.m.) and Sunday, April 2 (1 p.m.)

Penn State University Men’s Lacrosse

Hosting Ohio State University on Sunday, April 2 (12 p.m.)

Penn State University Women’s Lacrosse

Hosting Cornell University on Sunday, April 2 (3 p.m.)

Penn State University Men’s Tennis