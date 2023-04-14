(WHTM) – NBA playoffs starting, AHL regular season ending, and minor league baseball is all in store this weekend in Pennsylvania.
The Pirates, Phillies, and Orioles all have away series this weekend and will not be home.
abc27 has compiled a list of the sporting events you and your family can attend this weekend.
National Basketball League (NBA)
- Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Saturday, April 15 at 1p.m.
- Game 1 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs
American Hockey League (AHL)
- Charlotte Checkers vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Friday, April 14 at 7:05p.m.
- Charlotte Checkers vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Saturday, April 15 at 6:05p.m.
- Lehigh Valley Phantoms vs. Hershey Bears
- Saturday, April 15 at 7p.m.
Minor League Baseball (MiLB)
- Syracuse Mets vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders
- Friday, April 14 (6:35p.m.), Saturday, April 15 (4:05p.m.), and Sunday, April 16 (1:05p.m.)
- Hartford Yard Goats vs. Reading Fighting Phils
- Friday, April 14 (6:45p.m.), Saturday, April 15 (5:15p.m.), and Sunday, April 16 (3:15p.m.)
- Richmond Flying Squirrels vs. Harrisburg Senators
- Friday, April 14 (7p.m.), Saturday, April 15 (6p.m.), and Sunday, April 16 (1p.m.)
- Altoona Curve vs. Erie SeaWolves
- Friday, April 14 (6:05p.m.), Saturday, April 15 (1:35p.m.), and Sunday, April 16 (1:35p.m.)
Penn State University Athletics
Softball
- Rutgers vs. Penn State
- Friday, April 14 doubleheader
- Game 1 at 4:30p.m. and game 2 at 7p.m.
- Saturday, April 16 at 4:30p.m.
Men’s Volleyball
- Charlestown (WV) vs. Penn State
- Friday, April 14 at 7p.m. and Saturday, April 15 at 4p.m.
- Admission is free for both games
Penn State Football
- Blue vs White Game
- Saturday, April 15 at 2p.m.
- Admission is free
