(WHTM) – NBA playoffs starting, AHL regular season ending, and minor league baseball is all in store this weekend in Pennsylvania.

The Pirates, Phillies, and Orioles all have away series this weekend and will not be home.

abc27 has compiled a list of the sporting events you and your family can attend this weekend.

National Basketball League (NBA)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers Saturday, April 15 at 1p.m. Game 1 of the first round of the NBA Playoffs Tickets available here.



American Hockey League (AHL)

Charlotte Checkers vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms Friday, April 14 at 7:05p.m. Tickets available here.



Charlotte Checkers vs. Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Saturday, April 15 at 6:05p.m. Tickets available here.



Lehigh Valley Phantoms vs. Hershey Bears Saturday, April 15 at 7p.m. Tickets available here.



Minor League Baseball (MiLB)

Syracuse Mets vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders Friday, April 14 (6:35p.m.), Saturday, April 15 (4:05p.m.), and Sunday, April 16 (1:05p.m.) Tickets available here for dates above.



Hartford Yard Goats vs. Reading Fighting Phils Friday, April 14 (6:45p.m.), Saturday, April 15 (5:15p.m.), and Sunday, April 16 (3:15p.m.) Tickets available here for dates above.



Richmond Flying Squirrels vs. Harrisburg Senators Friday, April 14 (7p.m.), Saturday, April 15 (6p.m.), and Sunday, April 16 (1p.m.) Tickets available here for dates above.



Altoona Curve vs. Erie SeaWolves Friday, April 14 (6:05p.m.), Saturday, April 15 (1:35p.m.), and Sunday, April 16 (1:35p.m.) Tickets available here for dates above.



Penn State University Athletics

Softball

Rutgers vs. Penn State Friday, April 14 doubleheader Game 1 at 4:30p.m. and game 2 at 7p.m. Saturday, April 16 at 4:30p.m. Tickets available here for dates above.



Men’s Volleyball

Charlestown (WV) vs. Penn State Friday, April 14 at 7p.m. and Saturday, April 15 at 4p.m. Admission is free for both games



Penn State Football