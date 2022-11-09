Harrisburg, P.A. (WHTM) — District III 4A champion Central Dauphin got to come back home to Landis Field to host District I’s Spring-Ford Tuesday night in the opening round of the state playoffs, but the home cooking wasn’t enough for the home Rams.

Spring-Ford, also the Rams, scored twice early in the first half. First Luca Carboy capitalized on a C-D mistake in the defensive third, then Leo Auguilar finished a breakaway to give Spring-Ford a quick 2-0 lead.

Elijah Noll found Cooper Davis on a header in the box a few moments later to get Central Dauphin on the board, but furious attempts at an equalizer even as late as the final seconds of the game came up empty as Spring-Ford held on for a 2-1 win. Central Dauphin’s season comes to an end in the opening round of the state playoffs as the Rams finished as District III 4A champs.