YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — They say nothing is perfect, but Spring Grove’s Blayze Denny has a few thoughts on that, maybe even 300 of them.

On Tuesday in a match against Central York, Denny bowled a perfect game, 300, at Colony Park in York. That’s 12 straight strikes and he did so in the first game of the match. His performance helped the Rockets take down the defending state champion Panthers 3-1 and by a combined score of 3,243 – 3,148.