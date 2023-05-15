SPRING GROVE, Pa. (WHTM) — You may not be able to find a more decorated track star in Pennsylvania than Spring Grove’s Laila Campbell.

She already earned state championships in the 100 and 200 meter dash at the PIAA state championships last spring, then took home gold in the new balance nationals last summer. There’s no shortage of hardware in the Campbell household, and in catching up with the star junior she was grateful for the community support and looking forward to besting her already record times.

“Yeah I definitely appreciate my community and everything they’ve done for me,” Campbell said. “The resources they’ve provided to help me get here, and we have a new team this year, a whole bunch of athletes from different sports and I’m just happy I can contribute to that environment.”

“Those titles are great, but really I’m just looking at times,” Campbell said. “I want to run 22, sub 23 in the 200 and 11 one, 11 oh in the 100.”

Spring grove had county this past weekend before districts this Friday.