(WHTM) — Time stood still. Breaths were held.

The shot was launched by St. Theresa star guard Andre Steele, who had already scored a game-high 22 points.

But as the buzzer sounded the three-pointer clanked off the front iron and the Saints fell in a thrilling CYO state championship finale, 44-42, to Erie Diocese champion Blessed Sacrament.

St. Theresa, Harrisburg Diocese champion, finished second in the state. It was Saints third-ever appearance in a state final. They were state champions in 2018.