SCRANTON, Pa (WHTM) — The Saint Theresa’s boy’s basketball team is one win away from playing for its second state CYO (Catholic Youth Organization) title in five years. The Saints, from New Cumberland but representing the Harrisburg Diocese, will play Our Lady of Mount Carmel from Bucks County, the champion of the Archdiocese of Philadelphia. The tip-off is at 1:45. The winner advances to Sunday’s championship game.

Saint Theresa defeated St. Clare/St. Paul, 39-29, Friday night behind a dominant 27-point performance from Reece Brown. Point guard Dre Steele chipped in 10. St. Clare/St. Peter is from the Scranton Diocese, which is hosting the weekend’s 8-team championship tournament.

“It’s a great feeling to be back in state Final 4,” said St. Theresa Coach Jason Grace. “This is what we work for every season. We’re trying to build one of the preeminent powerhouse CYO programs in PA. It’s especially gratifying coming off the Covid-19 Pandemic and being able to hold the program together and get back to the elite level of CYO basketball.”

The championship was suspended last year because of the pandemic. “Last winter we had the boys practicing outside in January with hats & gloves at a park in New Cumberland with snow on the ground when the facilities were shut down. It was a tough 18 months for our guys,” Grace said.

One team from each of the state’s 8 dioceses is participating. St. Theresa, 21-3, captured its fifth Harrisburg Diocese title since Grace took the helm in 2010. The Saints won their only state CYO title in 2018. They’re hoping to add to the trophy case this weekend. But they have to get past Our Lady of Mt. Carmel first.

“They are a big, athletic team that shoots the ball extremely well, runs the floor, and is smart,” Grace said. “ When you get to the Final 4 nobody is going to lay down. We need to come to play from the tip.”