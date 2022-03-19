SCRANTON – Saint Theresa’s dream of a second state boys basketball title in five years came to an end Saturday afternoon. The Saints, of New Cumberland, but representing the Harrisburg Diocese lost to Bucks County’s Our Lady of Mount Carmel, representing the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, 57-48.

St. Theresa, 21-4, will play for third place in the CYO (Catholic Youth Organization) state tournament Sunday afternoon at 1 against Cranberry Township’s St. Killian of the Pittsburgh Diocese. Our Lady of Mount Carmel will play for the title against St. George of the Erie Diocese Sunday at 2:30.

The Saints got another dominant performance from Reece Brown who scored 37 points. Owen Anastasi chipped in seven points and Dre Steele had six.

St. Theresa has won five Harrisburg Diocese titles since 2010 under Coach Jason Grace. The Saints captured the only boys state CYO championship in the school’s storied history in 2018.

Each of the state’s eight Catholic Diocese sends one representative to the state tournament which rotates across the commonwealth each year. This year the tournament is being held in Scranton.