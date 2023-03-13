CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Saint Theresa of the Infant Jesus of New Cumberland captured its second straight Harrisburg Diocesan CYO boys basketball championship Sunday afternoon, defeating Saint Joseph of Mechanicsburg, 38-33 at Trinity High School.

The Saints fell behind the Chargers in the first half but roared back in the second half to make it back-to-back titles. St. Theresa was led by Nick Smith’s 17 points. Andre Steele chipped in 11. St. Joseph’s was led by Ben Snyder’s 10 points.

In capturing the 70th Harrisburg Diocesan championship, St. Theresa’s advances to the state CYO tournament, which will crown a state champion on Sunday. Each of the state’s eight Diocese send a representative to compete for a state title. The venue rotates around the commonwealth each year and this season will be held at Philadelphia’s Holy Family University.

St. Theresa will open the state tournament Friday night against Allentown Diocese champion St. Catherine’s of Reading, which defeated Allentown’s St. Thomas More to advance.

St. Theresa, coached by former Trinity standout Jason Grace, has now won 6 Harrisburg Diocesan championships and 1 State Championship in the last 12 years. They hope to improve that total this weekend.