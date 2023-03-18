NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) — And the Saints go marching on.

St. Theresa of the Infant Jesus, New Cumberland, advanced to the CYO State boys basketball semifinal with a victory in the opening round of the state CYO tournament Friday night. The Saints, Harrisburg Diocesan champions, defeated St. Catherine of the Allentown Diocese, 50-39 at Philadelphia’s Holy Family University.

St. Theresa will play St. Clare/St. Paul of the Scranton Diocese Saturday at 1 pm. The winner will advance to Sunday’s championship game.

St. Theresa got 25 points from guard Andre Steele in the win over St. Catherine. Nick Smith added 12 points and Tucker Grace chipped in six.

In Saturday’s other state semifinal, Erie’s Blessed Sacrament will take on Altoona’s Holy Trinity.