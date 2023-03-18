(WHTM) — The Saints march on to the state CYO championship game.

St. Theresa’s of New Cumberland of the Harrisburg Diocese defeated Scranton’s St. Clare/St. Paul 34-29 Saturday in the CYO Eastern final at Philadelphia’s Holy Family University.

The Saints got 15 points from Nick Smith and 15 more from Andre Steele.

The Saints will play Blessed Sacrament of Erie in Sunday’s title game, which tips off at 2. Blessed Sacrament defeated Altoona’s Holy Trinity in Saturday’s Western final.

It is St. Theresa’s second state final in the past ten years and third overall. The Saints hope to claim their second state championship in school history Sunday.